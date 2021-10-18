Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee cut the ribbon for the opening of the new Advanced Manufacturing Facility building at Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown on Friday, September 17.
Gov. Lee was joined by TCAT-Morristown President Jerry Young, state Sen. Steve Southerland, R-Morristown, and state Rep. Rick Eldridge, R-Morristown. A large number of other dignitaries from across the Lakeway Area also joined in on the celebration.
The $20 million building now has students in it training and working with state-of-the-art technology in advanced manufacturing, HVAC and welding. Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology serve as the premier suppliers of workforce development throughout the State of Tennessee. The colleges fulfill their mission by providing competency-based training through superior quality, traditional and distance learning instruction methods that qualify completers for employment and job advancement.
