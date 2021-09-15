DUBLIN, Va.—Lynn and Della Sue Fillers attended the Ruritan National Summer Leadership Conference held in Roanoke, VA at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.
While they were there they learned about new programs to improve America’s communities and revitalize the organization. The conference was sponsored by the Ruritan National Office as part of the organization’s ongoing training program for volunteer leaders.
Lynn is a member of the Parrottsville Ruritan Club and serves the Smoky Mountain District as District Governor. Della Sue is a member of the Parrottsville Ruritan Club and serves the Smoky Mountain District as Treasurer.
Attendees included leaders from all levels of Ruritan including club, zone and district officers as well as a host of volunteer speakers and seminar leaders.
At the conference, participants also met with national volunteer leaders and Ruritan staff members to discuss current issues and activities that affect Ruritan clubs and Ruritan members in their districts and areas. Some of the topics discussed included growth and development, leadership training, and legal issues.
Conference participants represented over 20,000 Ruritan members in 38 Ruritan Districts and Areas that reach from the Tidewater area of Virginia to the Corn Belt of Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.
Since 1928, Ruritan Clubs have been improving communities and building a better America through fellowship, goodwill and community service.
Today there are more than 850 clubs in 24 states across the United States. The Ruritan National headquarters of has been located in Dublin, VA since 1965.
Contact Lynn Fillers at 423-608-9597 for more information about Ruritan membership or upcoming Ruritan activities.
