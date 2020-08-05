PARROTTSVILLE—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has released the details surrounding an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in Parrottsville Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies were dispatched to a domestic altercation at 124 Bacon Valley Road.
The caller informed dispatch that a male and female were fighting, and the female had a gun.
The female involved in the incident was identified as Amanda Williams, 44, and the male as Rodney Williams, 46, both of the same address.
While officers were responding to the scene, the caller stated that Mr. Williams had been shot and was lying in a field near the residence.
The last update deputies received from dispatch advised them that Mrs. Williams had a gun to her head and was standing in the roadway near the victim.
When deputies arrived they found the female lying beside the deceased male with the firearm still in her hand.
According to the report, she appeared to be breathing, but moments later all signs of life were gone.
First Call EMS transported the victims to Newport Medical Center where they were officially pronounced dead.
The incident remains an active investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.