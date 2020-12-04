COCKE COUNTY—The Rose Center serves five East Tennessee counties as a Designated Agency of the Tennessee Arts Commission, overseeing the Arts Build Communities (ABC) grant program. ABC grants are available to nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies (schools and libraries, for example) in all 95 Tennessee counties.
The ABC grant program is designed to provide support for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises.
For fiscal year 2021, five organizations in Cocke and Hamblen counties applied for and received grants totaling $9600 through Rose Center. “These organizations have been creative in finding ways to continue their arts programming in this challenging year,” said Rose Center’s Executive Director Beccy Hamm. “Four of the five programs are for at-risk youth, who need the arts to help them cope with these difficult times.”
CWEET (Clean Water Expected in East Tennessee) will present a program called From A Different Perspective. This is a pop-up, drive through, gallery crawl with the goal of reducing isolation in Cocke County by connecting local artists and residents of the rural community.
East Tennessee Artscapes, in Newport, will present Art 4 Kids. This after school program engages economically disadvantaged elementary students in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) experiments, teaching innovation, critical thinking and creative approaches to real-world problems while having fun.
Encore Theatrical Company will present Disney’s Frozen Jr. for its 20-21 Young Stars Program which targets children ages 5-18, engaging them in all aspects of the theatre production, and culminates in public performances.
Morristown Hamblen East High School will offer the Young Artist Workshop. This free after school program teaches visual art to students in first -sixth grades, targeting diverse, at risk, English Language Learner, and special needs children, ending with a public art reception.
Theatre Guild, Inc. will present The Tale of Peter Rabbit in Spring 2021. The literacy focused Books Alive! Program targets disadvantaged youth in grades K-8, with an under-18 cast, and includes pre-performance teacher materials and an evening performance for the community.
Rose Center, located at 442 W 2nd North Street in Morristown, is a United Way Agency and a Designated Agency of the Tennessee Arts Commission. The nonprofit gratefully acknowledges special Covid-19 relief grants from the Tennessee Arts Commission, Humanities Tennessee, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), the Arts Fund of the East Tennessee Foundation, and the Jefferson Federal Charitable Foundation.
