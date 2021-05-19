DEL RIO—The Brushy Mountain Bear Hunters Club will again host the Del Rio Ramp Festival on Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Club’s Pavilion at the base of Round Mountain. This year the annual event coincides with the Bear Club’s Annual Summer Picnic.
The spectacular scenery of the Smoky Mountains is the background for a day of this community gathering which welcomes everyone, for a day of family fun, good food and music.
The club has enlisted legendary ramp chef Gary Watts to supervise the kitchen at the pavilion. The menu will consist of ramps and eggs, ramps and potatoes, bacon, soup beans, cornbread, BBQ, hotdogs and chips, and drinks.
Parking assistance, handicapped access and restrooms are available on site.
The well known local musical group Stanley Black and the Big Creek Bluegrass Band will perform. The Bear Club welcomes everyone and admission is free.
Brushy Mountain Bear Club is a community service club with a long history of supporting schools, those with medical issues, anyone who needs a little extra help with chores and they’ve also been known to deliver a load of firewood too when the winter winds blow, says John David Owens, President of the Club. “We are proud of our mountain heritage and our people and believe that helping each other is our American way.” he added.
The Bear Club Pavilion is located on Highway 107 just below the start up to Round Mountain.
From the Post Office on Highway 25/70 in DelRio take 107 to the end and the Ramp Festival will be in plain view. More information is available from Chairperson Nancy Brown at 423-487-4136 or President John David Owens at 423-487-2966.
They will be renewing Club Memberships for their members and will be happy to sign up anyone interested in helping and supporting the Brushy Mountain Bear Club, whether you’re a hunter or not.
