butterfinger bar

Some folks looking to pocket items, particularly if successful, can be described as having nimble fingers. Then there are those that have Butterfingers and even leave a tell-tale trail of their alleged ill-gotten gains.

According to the police report, Newport police were dispatched Tuesday to Food City West in regard to a pair of active shoplifters in the store. Upon arrival, the manager pointed out a female sitting in a van and stated the female, identified as Carolyn Hall, 60, was with another female, identified as April Rugh, 48. The manager stated they were both observed concealing merchandise inside their purses and leaving without paying. The manager said they were known to have stolen merchandise several times over the past few weeks.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.