Some folks looking to pocket items, particularly if successful, can be described as having nimble fingers. Then there are those that have Butterfingers and even leave a tell-tale trail of their alleged ill-gotten gains.
According to the police report, Newport police were dispatched Tuesday to Food City West in regard to a pair of active shoplifters in the store. Upon arrival, the manager pointed out a female sitting in a van and stated the female, identified as Carolyn Hall, 60, was with another female, identified as April Rugh, 48. The manager stated they were both observed concealing merchandise inside their purses and leaving without paying. The manager said they were known to have stolen merchandise several times over the past few weeks.
Per the report, upon the officer approaching Hall in the parking lot, Rugh approached the officer from behind and both denied having stolen merchandise. Consent was given to search their vehicle and several bags of Butterfinger and Werther’s candy were located.
Upon investigating the path Rugh was observed to have taken in approaching the officer, several matching bags of Butterfinger were found to have been tossed under parked vehicles.
When confronted with the evidence, Hall admitted she had stolen the candy, which totaled 26 bags at $116.38. In reviewing the security cameras, both were observed concealing the candy in their purses. The manager stated Food City wished to prosecute and trespass both from Food City’s property. They were both placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
But the story didn’t end there.
In a subsequent police report, NPD responded again to Food City West on Thursday in regards to more thefts. At that time the store’s loss prevention manager stated he observed two women, again identified as Hall and Rugh, on video committing thefts on Feb. 6 and Feb. 9.
In his report, the responding officer states he made contact with Hall at her residence and she was issued a citation for two counts of theft under $1,000. He then made contact with Rugh at the Cocke County Jail and issued her a citation for two counts of theft for under $1,000.
The value of the alleged thefts from the three reported incidents totaled $222.37.
