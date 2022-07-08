NEWPORT—Gary Hammonds was sworn in for another four-year term as President of the Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) Board of Directors on Tuesday. Hammonds has served as president for over a decade, and has been a member of the board even longer.
During the meeting, the board approved the renewal of their funding for the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce at $10,000 as well as the Cocke County Partnership (CCP) in both the Economic Development Commission (EDC) and the Chamber of Commerce at $5,000 each.
The board also approved various expenses, including a Prefab bid for their White Pine Regulator Station project at $89,459.
Clint Hammonds was reappointed to his positions on the CCP board and the EDC.
In his report to the board, JCCUD General Manager Tommy Bible shared figures for the month of May. The district’s customer base has grown by more than 200 customers since May of 2021, from 8,133 to 8,350.
Bible went on to share that sales-by-volume, or MCF sales, were once again lower than last May due to the loss of Conagra. He reiterated that the difference will remain until October, when a full year has passed.
Residential and Commercial MCF sales saw slight increases over last May, but the loss of Conagra from the Interruptible sector was more than those two could cover.
The company’s propane customer base has seen similar growth to their Natural Gas base, from 5,179 in 2021 to 5,259 this May, even as JCCUD works to convert certain existing Propane customers over to Natural Gas.
Warm weather played a part in driving down Propane sales by volume from 24,588 gallons in May 2021 to only 20,550 this May.
Sales of appliance units and Liquid Propane Walk-In sales dropped from last May as well.
Bible shared that the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rates for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) futures had seen a slight dip. June contracts “came off the board” at $8.908 per Therm at the end of May, and Bible shared that July contracts settled around $6.55 per Therm.
JCCUD took this opportunity to lock in purchases and hopefully combat any increase in market prices in the near future.
With practices like these JCCUD has been able to keep their Pool cost of gas lower than market prices each month of the year, with a difference of $.78 per Therm in May.
Unfortunately, rising cost of gas globally has seen JCCUD’s rates reaching up to $1.52 per Therm for residential customers and up to $0.81 per Therm for Interruptible customers for the month of May.
Administrative Manager Heather Jones updated the board regarding their work with WYRE Technology out of Chattanooga to continue updating the offices’ cybersecurity.
Assistant General Manager Hammonds reported to the board regarding the companies operations, sharing that work on the Edwina-Bridgeport Road project would begin soon with help from Classic City Mechanical. He also shared that leak testing in the Newport area continues.
The meeting closed as the board wished a happy birthday to their newest member, Sharon Hayes. The next JCCUD Board Meeting is scheduled for July 28.
