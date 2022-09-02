NEWPORT—Two people are facing multiple charges after incidents in several Newport businesses, according to the Newport Police Department (NPD).

On Tuesday, Patrolman Jordan Douglas was called to Love’s Travel Center because of a shoplifter. When he arrived, Love’s Manager Kristy Deese showed Patrolman Douglas video footage of the two suspects, John Michael Norwood, 33, and April Lee Stokely, 34, concealing several items.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.