NEWPORT—Two people are facing multiple charges after incidents in several Newport businesses, according to the Newport Police Department (NPD).
On Tuesday, Patrolman Jordan Douglas was called to Love’s Travel Center because of a shoplifter. When he arrived, Love’s Manager Kristy Deese showed Patrolman Douglas video footage of the two suspects, John Michael Norwood, 33, and April Lee Stokely, 34, concealing several items.
Norwood was seen taking a green backpack from a shelf. Inside the bag, he stuffed two shirts valued at $29.99 each, JVC earbuds valued at $59.99, a pair of sunglasses, and a wallet. He carried a second pair of sunglasses in his hand.
The video footage showed him go to the cash register to speak with Stokely and then the two left together without paying for the items. Deese and other employees approached Norwood and Stokely outside. At that time, Norwood handed the backpack over to Deese and told her he was stealing it for her.
Norwood and Stokely were charged with theft under $1,000 and conspiracy to commit theft for the Lowe’s Travel Center incident.
While Patrolman Douglas was taking the report for the Lowe’s Travel Center incident, Patrolman Mike Robey was taking two reports for thefts that had occurred at Lowe’s Home Improvement Center.
One theft at Lowe’s occurred Aug. 13 and involved $468 of merchandise while the second incident at Lowe’s was on Aug. 29 and involved $747.99 of merchandise. Both Lowe’s incidents involved Norwood and Stokely. The total of the two thefts at Lowe’s was $1,429.33.
The items taken from Lowe’s included a 20-volt Max brushless cordless hammer drill, a Kobalt 24-volt XTR brushless power tool kit, a 3000 PSI pressure washer, DeWalt 20-volt combo kit with powerstack, and an 18-inch cargo tool bag.
Det. Jason Ramsey found that Norwood had pawned two of the tool sets stolen from Lowe’s at Peddler’s Pawn. Because Stokely and Norwood had worked together to steal the items and got monetary gain from pawning them, Patrol Robey charged both suspects with organized retail theft. They are also facing shoplifting charges for the Lowe’s incidents.
When Stokely was arrested inside Marshall’s, she had a green purse in her possession. Patrolman Douglas found a white zippered pouch in the purse, which was visible in the video footage at Love’s Travel Center earlier in the day. The white pouch contained small plastic baggies, a set of digital scales, a cut straw, a burnt metal spoon, and 13 syringes.
He reported there was also a large plastic bag that contained a large amount of a gray substance with gravel-like consistency and a small bag that contained a smaller rock of the same substance. A clear plastic tube was found along with several more plastic baggies and a loose gray rock.
According to the report, the quantity of the substance, the baggies, and the scales are consistent with narcotic sales, and Marshall’s falls within a drug-free zone because of its close proximity to Douglas-Cherokee Head Start. Stokely was charged with Possession of a Schedule I drug with the intent to sell in a drug-free zone, Possession of Schedule I narcotic with intent to deliver in a drug-free zone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stokely was in a 2013 Honda Civic that was not registered to an individual. It was towed from the parking lot and is being held pending seizure. Stokely was served with a notice of seizure.
Also, on Tuesday, Patrolwoman Leahla Hance was dispatched to Food City West where Chris Crawford, of loss prevention, told her that on Monday a man had left the store with $440.48 worth of items he had not paid for. Officers identified the male suspect as John Norwood, who was already in custody for shoplifting and other charges.
The items taken from Food City included Bic lighters, Minecraft figures, a screwdriver set, and grocery items. Norwood faces an additional shoplifting charge for the Food City incident.
