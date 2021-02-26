NEWPORT—Newport Utilities board members met via Zoom Tuesday morning for their regularly scheduled session for the month of February.
The board welcomed its newest member, Mike Hannon.
Hannon was appointed to the board during a recent Newport City Council meeting. Attorney Jeff Greene administered the oath of office virtually, which was a first for the utility.
Michael Williford, NU General Manager, addressed the concerns that many customers have had over the increase in their power bills.
Williford told the board that colder temperatures increased the need for power, which has resulted in higher fees.
“We are seeing the highest demand that we have seen in three years, and the third highest in a decade,” Williford said.
“People think we are raising rates or misreading things, but that is not the case. Bills are higher right now system wide for the TVA. When temperatures stay in the 20s and 30s for a long period of time that raises energy usage.”
Joni Daniel, VP of Finance and Accounting, gave board members an update on NU’s financials.
Daniel said that most departments saw a increase in net income and cash flow for the month of January.
The biggest loss for the month came from the broadband department for a total of $79,000. That department has seen a loss of $547,000 year to date.
Daniel requested, and the board approved, write-offs in the amount of $128,458.16 for the electric, water, sewer and broadband departments combined.
NU will be transitioning to a third party collection company to assist in the collection of the debt. Most of the total was accumulated due to lack of payment from individuals, some of which moved from the area.
Daniel also told the board that NU’s annual audit is nearing completion. She said the special audit requested by the TVA is coming to an end, which needs to be finished before the 2019-2020 audit.
Williford told the board there may be minor findings in the annual audit due to overlap from the pervious year.
A partner with the audit firm will address the board in a special session in the near future.
The general manager said the utility is also hoping to open its lobby again in the coming weeks.
COVID-19 has kept the lobby of the building closed for several months.
New glass has been installed in the lobby that will better protect employees that deal with customers face to face.
Williford said the goal is to make everyone fill as safe as possible.
The next NU board meeting will be held on March 24 at 10:30 a.m.
That meeting will be held via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.