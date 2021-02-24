NEWPORT—County Legislative Body members met Monday evening where they approved a $2.6 million funding proposal for an expansion of the county landfill.
Commissioners were presented two options for their consideration.
One was for a 15-year bond with monthly payments of $190,000 per year. The other was for a 20-year bond with payments totaling $150,000 per year.
Commissioners chose the 15-year option due to the life expectancy of the landfill being the same time frame.
Joseph Ayres, Jr., Vice President of Cumberland Securities, said the county would be borrowing the entire amount upfront. He said that Cumberland plans to combine the new bond with a refinancing option for a 2016 bond to save the county more money.
The 2016 bond available for refinancing would save $250,000 over the remainder of the term.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger made the motion to move forward with the 15-year option, with a second coming from commissioner Terry Dawson. The motion passed by a unanimous vote of the members present.
The new landfill will hold all construction and demolition materials that are currently being hauled out of the county by Green for Life Environmental (GFL).
The county pays nearly $25,000 per month to haul that material. Heather McGaha, County Finance Director, told commissioners that money would be used to cover the annual bond payment. That would ensure that a property tax increase would not be needed to cover the monthly expense.
The initial documentation for the bond will be presented to the county, but there will be a protest period according to Ayres. After that time he will present the actual bond resolution that will also include the 2016 refinanced bond.
The permit for the new landfill states that construction must start before December 3.
Another item discussed by commissioners was the upkeep of the courthouse and annex.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger was given control of both buildings at a previous meeting of the body.
Ottinger proposed hiring a full-time position for cleaning only, and bringing in a cleaning company three times per week to cover both buildings.
Ottinger also received quotes to pressure wash the outside of the courthouse. The cleaning crew, full-time position and single pressure wash of the courthouse totaled $61,000.
The body chose to table any action as commissioner David Veridal said improvements have been made over the last month using the current maintenance/custodial structure under the Sheriff’s Office. With the Sheriff’s Office handling the cleaning duties, commissioners voted to rescind the motion that placed the buildings under the mayor’s purview.
A survey will be sent to each department head to see if they are happy with the conditions of the courthouse over the next month. If they are not satisfied the body can move forward with the mayor’s options and reinstitute the resolution.
During the meeting commissioner Gayla Blazer rehashed the idea of an increase in the county’s hotel/motel tax. She asked why the body has made no movement towards passing a resolution that would help the county financially.
“I have heard from a lot of different people saying that most of the people that would be paying for this aren’t even county residents,” Blazer said.
“We need to do everything we can to bring money into this county. Either we do it or forget about it. We need to invest in this county and bring in money without a property tax increase.”
The state legislature would have to consider a hotel/motel tax increase during the budget process. The deadline was earlier this month for all resolutions to be considered.
Chairman Blazer said the body needs to start the process now to avoid missing another deadline. The Finance Committee will discuss the increase at their next meeting.
The County Legislative Body will meet again on March 15 at 6 p.m. in the Cocke County High School auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.