PARROTTSVILLE — On Thursday morning, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the 400 block of South Highway 340 near Allen’s Chapel Road in Parrottsville where a Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) propane truck had overturned.
The driver of the propane truck, Jeff Lafollette, was transported to Parrottsville School to be airlifted to the Johnson City Medical Center. The propane truck was found to be leaking propane, so a mandatory evacuation was ordered for a one-mile radius.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) was called to work the accident scene. The CCSO, first responders, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), THP and JCCUD responded quickly to the accident scene. The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency (CCEMA) aided with the evacuation and setting up a shelter.
Two deputies were injured during the accident due to inhaling propane fumes, according to the sheriff. Both were transported to Newport Medical Center where they were treated and released. Both deputies had severe headaches, breathing issues and stomach problems including vomiting.
“We want to commend the response to the scene to secure the safety of all involved. EMA issued a mandatory evacuation for a one-mile radius and the Parrottsville School gym was opened for the evacuation by our school system,” said Sheriff C.J. Ball.
An incident command post was located at the Parrottsville Fire Department.
“We ask for prayers for the victim involved in the vehicle accident and the two deputies that received injuries,” Ball added.
JCCUD Assistant General Manager Clint Hammonds said that it appeared the truck dropped off the right sight of the roadway, got back onto the road, then swerved to the left, then hit an embankment and trees and overturned. He said the cause of the crash has not been determined.
The 2015 Freightliner truck, which is fully insured, was a total loss. Hammonds explained the pipes on the propane tank were broken, so they were unable to connect a hose to the tank to transfer the propane over to another tank. He said they had to flare off the propane vapors, which was similar to lighting torch to a propane bottle.
It was late Thursday evening before the tank could be transported with police and fire department escort to a safe area.
“The Lord definitely had his hand in it,” Hammonds said. “It could have been so much worse, and we are thankful that everyone is going to be all right.”
Hammonds reported that the truck driver stayed alert throughout the medical transport, and he is expected to make a full recovery.
JCCUD has training and safety meetings, and Hammonds said, “We never want to see this happen, but when it did, we were ready.”
He said he was pleased with the response and reaction of the JCCUD employees, and he extended his appreciation to the THP, CCSO, CCEMA, Allied Ambulance Service, MedFlight, and Cocke County, Long Creek and Parrottsville fire departments.
“We really appreciate the fast response and care given to this situation,” Hammonds said. “I don’t think the response could have been any better.”
Hammonds said JCCUD has additional propane trucks and deliveries will continue as usual.
