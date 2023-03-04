PARROTTSVILLE — On Thursday morning, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the 400 block of South Highway 340 near Allen’s Chapel Road in Parrottsville where a Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) propane truck had overturned.

The driver of the propane truck, Jeff Lafollette, was transported to Parrottsville School to be airlifted to the Johnson City Medical Center. The propane truck was found to be leaking propane, so a mandatory evacuation was ordered for a one-mile radius.

