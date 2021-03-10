NEWPORT—The City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen held their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening at Newport City Hall. The meeting opened with recognition of the Newport Grammar School Boys’ Basketball Team for their state championship victory in February.
Vice Mayor Mike Proffitt shared that he had even received a call from former Newport resident Steve Spurrier congratulating the team for its success.
The meeting opened with an approval of February’s minutes, followed by City Administrator James Finchum’s agenda.
Finchum brought several topics to the meeting, the most notable of which was an unfortunate update on the downtown storm drainage project. While Main Street is now open, according to Finchum, the path for the drainage line passes through the old mill site, and workers came upon an old underground gas tank on the property blocking the path to the river.
Finchum said the city would need to hire a technician to assess the tank before continuing, and that assessment alone would cost around $4,500.
Finchum’s agenda also included the proposal of new ornamental city limits signs at each of the five highway entrances into city; these would replace the currently standing city limits signs. Finchum additionally proposed signs honoring the NGS basketball team that would stand several feet behind each of the city limits signs.
Other items on the agenda included the mention of creating of a City Litter Crew, the upcoming expiration of the state package/liquor store moratorium on June 1, and a proposal to accept a bid for $6,622 to add a left turn arrow to a traffic light on Cosby Highway, which passed unanimously.
The Cocke County Partnership requested permission to hold Rhythm on the River, the Newport Harvest Street Festival, and the Newport Christmas Parade this year, all of which were granted with permit fees waived.
Keep Cocke County Beautiful (KCCB) presented their 2021 Litter Index, scoring Cocke County with a 2.27 out of 4 and Newport a 2.9 out of 4, using a scale on which 4 represents a heavily littered area. KCCB announced that March is Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month, and this year’s theme is “Trashercise.” Residents are encouraged to get their exercise by helping pick up litter in the community. KCCB is also giving out supplies at certain distribution points to help residents initiate clean-ups.
City Finance Director Tina Matthews proposed the renewal of the city’s audit contract with Brown Jake & McDaniel PC in Knoxville to begin their 2021 audit. Normally the audit contract is renewed when the previous year’s audit is finished, but due to hangups, this year’s audit report is running late. The proposal to renew the contract for 2021 now, rather than waiting for the 2020 report to be finished, was passed unanimously.
Alderman Mike Hansel moved to adjourn the meeting and Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger seconded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.