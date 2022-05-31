NEWPORT—The Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) is preparing for several upcoming projects, one of which would improve natural gas service to several subdivisions on Edwina Bridgeport Road and allow the company to recover and refurbish multiple propane tanks. The project was discussed at JCCUD’s May board meeting, following General Manager Tommy Bible’s monthly report.
Bible began by updating the board regarding the company’s figures from April. He shared that April recorded 268 Degree Days, meaning the month was about 19% colder than a “normal” April. That increase in demand was reflected in the district’s residential and commercial sales, which both saw notable jumps over April of 2021. The district saw a steep drop in their Interruptible sales from last year with Conagra off the system, but Industrial sales stayed fairly steady.
The district’s Propane customer base continued its growth, rising to 5,262 customers. JCCUd sold 33,944 gallons of propane for the month, down just over 3,000 gallons from last April.
Bible shared recent activity from the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) where natural gas contracts for June were trading upwards of $9. Bible told the board that, while the district is doing what they can to protect their customers, they can’t do it all.
“We have contracts in place to buy below the market, but those contracts are not going to shelter us from what is going on in the natural gas marketplace,” Bible said.
“When your moving from $3 gas to $9 gas, although we have kept our distribution rate the same, it’s going to impact all of our customers… Most of our prices as we move forward in June will be affected by the marketplace.”
He hearkened back to the 2008 economic crisis, which saw the highest rates on record from JCCUD with residential customers paying over $1.45 per Therm and Interruptible customers over $1 as well.
“When we saw this back in ’08, we had some bankruptcies go on, you lost some small industry. There’s a good chance we will lose some of that again,” Bible said to the board. He went on to explain that summer months normally carry lower prices, which allow JCCUD to refill their storage in time for the winter, but higher summer rates were not avoidable due to the district’s currently low storage.
As of the day of the meeting, JCCUD’s Tennessee Gas Storage was 33% full, and their Saltville Gas Storage was only 7.36% full, leaving a wide gap to cover before the colder months return.
Bible was able to find a silver lining, pointing to the district’s capacity on their pipeline, which Bible reminded the board is very valuable as prices rise.
He shared that projected revenue for the fiscal year stands at $3.2 million, with $894,000 going back to JCCUD.
Following Bible’s presentation, the board approved April’s rates and considered bids for three flip top service beds for their trucks. Only one bid was submitted, which caused hesitancy from the board. One of the beds would come with a ladder rack and a pipe rack and a After discussion, the board accepted a bid from VersaLift at $21,577 for beds without racks, and $23,804 with racks.
Several items of the agenda were dedicated to an upcoming project to extend distribution along Edwina Bridgeport Road. The district will make use of their agreement with Classic City Mechanical and would consult with Heath and Associates. The project looks to pick up several subdivisions that are currently on propane service.
Administrative Manager Heather Jones updated the board on the district’s plans to improve their mobility service to FirstNet, which would allow the company to communicate when other service networks were offline. Jones also shared that Dynamix would be installing additional hardware in the office to allow for more memory in the system.
Assistant General Manager Clint Hammonds updated the board regarding ongoing projects, including the upcoming Edwina Bridgeport Road work.
The next JCCUD meeting is scheduled for June 30 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.