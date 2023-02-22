A $32 million lawsuit has been filed in federal court in Greeneville against Cocke County, Sheriff Armando Fontes, Jail Administrator Josh Hartsell, and Captain Bob Schaff. To see the complete lawsuit and the county’s response go online to newportplaintalk.com.
In this February 2020 file photo, women sleep on the Cocke County Jail Annex floor in February. The estate of a former inmate who died while in jail, has filed a $32 million lawsuit against the County and others.
A $32 million lawsuit has been filed in federal court in Greeneville against Cocke County, Sheriff Armando Fontes, Jail Administrator Josh Hartsell, and Captain Bob Schaff. To see the complete lawsuit and the county’s response go online to newportplaintalk.com.
In this February 2020 file photo, women sleep on the Cocke County Jail Annex floor in February. The estate of a former inmate who died while in jail, has filed a $32 million lawsuit against the County and others.
GREENEVILLE — The estate of Kelsey Wolfe has filed a $32 million lawsuit against Cocke County, former Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes, Jail Administrator Josh Hartsell and Capt. Bob Schaff. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Tennessee in Greeneville.
Wolfe, who was 29, was housed at the Cocke County Jail on or about Aug. 14, 2021, and was found dead inside the jail, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit lists Roger Wolfe, the decedent’s father, as the next of kin, and Melissa Sisk, the decedent’s mother, as the administrator of the estate.
According to the lawsuit, the general allegations are that for an extended period of time before the events alleged in the complaint the “Cocke County Jail had defective and dangerous conditions which were reasonably likely to give rise to injury to persons housed therein.”
The lawsuit alleges the “defective and dangerous conditions were well known to the Sheriff, his deputies and jailers and the staff working in the Cocke County Jail as well as to Cocke County who is named in this complaint.”
Among the additional allegations, the lawsuit states:
These dangers existed had existed for quite some time, and were “coupled with the refusal to provide the Sheriff with sufficient funds to rectify the conditions and to remedy the understaffing conditions that predominated the jail operation so as to give rise to the conclusion that Cocke County was deliberately indifferent to the rights of those persons housed in the Cocke County Jail, including the plaintiff (Wolfe).”
The conditions and dangers were known to all Cocke County officials and had been documented, and that there had been numerous complaints about jail conditions because those conditions “were likely to lead to someone’s death.”
Fontes is liable for the actions and those jailers appointed/hired to work at the jail and their failure to act. “The jail staff knew or should have known that the plaintiff suffered from problems with drug dependency and that, when booked, was under the influence of a narcotic,” the document states.
The jail failed to meet minimum standards, failed to document or record drug use behavior, failed to have proper emergency medical equipment at the lockup, failed to properly staff the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, failed to provide training for jailers and sheriff’s deputies with respect to the identification and evaluation of those suffering from mental illness, employed inadequately trained jailers and officers with respect to identification and evaluation of detainees suffering from mental illness not limited to those who are considered suicide risks and failed to implement policies for identifying and handling suicidal detainees.
The lawsuit seeks $12 million in compensatory damages and $20 million in punitive damages plus the costs of the legal action and reasonable attorney’s fees. The Bowlin Law Firm, P.C., of Knoxville, is representing the Wolfe family.
A response was filed to the lawsuit on behalf of the defendants by Jeffrey R. Ward, attorney with Milligan and Coleman, PLLP, of Greeneville, which asserts the defendants deny that any basis exists for them to be held liable to the plaintiffs for damages under any statute or theory, the response also denies that the constitutional rights of the decedent were violated and denied that the plaintiff should be entitled to any recovery under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 or any state law.
In its answer to the suit, the county also asserts:
“The decedent was incarcerated at the Cocke County Jail for a lengthy time prior to her death and any knowledge or information of the arresting officers about her medical condition or drug use habits at the time of arrest would have been irrelevant at the time of her death. The defendants admit that the correctional officers and medical staff had information that the decedent had issues with drug use, drug dependency, and also had drug related criminal offenses.”
The decedent did not require special supervision or protective custody because of drug history. Other allegations are also denied, and it is “denied that Cocke County violated any constitutional right of the decedent by failing to protect her from violence by other inmates or herself. In further answer, the defendants assert that the decedent, on information and belief, died from an accidental drug overdose from drugs that she administered herself.”
“The complaint fails to state whether Sheriff Armando Fontes, Jail Administrator Josh Hartsell, and Captain Bob Schaff are being sued in their official capacity, individual capacity, or both. Based upon the allegations, the Complaint appears to sue them only in their official capacity. Thus, the defendants assert that any claim against them in their official capacity is the same as a claim against Cocke County, and the official capacity claims against them should be dismissed as redundant.”
Any claims against Cocke County for punitive damages should be dismissed since punitive damages are not recoverable against a government entity.
The response asks for the lawsuit to be dismissed with the plaintiffs covering associated costs. It also asks for a jury trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.