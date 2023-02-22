GREENEVILLE — The estate of Kelsey Wolfe has filed a $32 million lawsuit against Cocke County, former Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes, Jail Administrator Josh Hartsell and Capt. Bob Schaff. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Tennessee in Greeneville.

Wolfe, who was 29, was housed at the Cocke County Jail on or about Aug. 14, 2021, and was found dead inside the jail, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit lists Roger Wolfe, the decedent’s father, as the next of kin, and Melissa Sisk, the decedent’s mother, as the administrator of the estate.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.