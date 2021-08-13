NEWPORT—On August 12, Patrolman Joshyua Shults responded to a rollover crash on Cosby Highway involving a red 2004 Honda Pilot.
The crash occurred near Mountain View Baptist Church. Shults found the driver, Sheela Harricharan Singh, had been ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over. Shults assessed Harricharan Singh’s injuries while other responders checked on the passengers, including at least 4 minors.
The passengers had cuts, bruises and other minor injury complaints, but no serious injuries. According to the report, Harricharan Singh, who was the only occupant not wearing a seat belt, stated she was experiencing hip, leg, back, head and neck pain. She was flown to UT Medical by Lifestar.
Witness Sabrina Ramsey stated that the Honda started to lose control, left the roadway, and then overturned while negotiating a turn.
