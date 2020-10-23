NEWPORT—An investigation is underway after a male subject was found dead on Interstate 40 near Exit 435 on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the male as Emery Puckett, 34, Mountain City.
On Wednesday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and other first responders were dispatched to the area of Interstate 40 near Exit 435 after a body was found shortly after 11 p.m.
Upon arrival, THP Trooper Owen Caudill located Puckett, who was already deceased.
According to the report, multiple motorists called 911 to report that a man was hitchhiking on the interstate. Reports say that Puckett was likely struck by a vehicle that left the scene after the accident.
The fatality is under investigation at this time. If anyone has any information please contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol at 865-544-3380, ext. 5584.
