NEWPORT—Charles Owensby is back in jail after he allegedly filed a false report with the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
Reports show that deputies responded to 522 Carnation Way at 9:10 a.m. on Monday, September 20. Owensby told deputies that someone shot through his camper at 2:30 a.m. that morning.
The report states that deputies found what appeared to be a bullet hole that went through the camper on the left side that faces Jimtown Road. Owensby went on to say that a white 2010-2016 model Chevrolet pickup truck had driven down the road when he heard the shot.
Deputies could not find the round as it did not lodge in the camper. During the course of the investigation, the CCSO Criminal Investigative Division (CID) found that the alleged bullet holes were already there based on a prior inspection of the camper.
Owensby was charged for filing a false report in stating that a shooting had occurred, when it clearly had not, according to the report.
Owensby was taken into custody on Wednesday, September 22, after he was served with an active warrant for failure to appear out of Cocke County General Sessions Court.
The 69-year-old Owensby was initially arrested in late August after the Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on a residence in relation to two fatal animal attacks on Jimtown Road.
Owensby was taken into custody for possession of Marijuana, Schedule 6. An aggressive dog was also taken into custody. Investigators collected DNA from two other dogs that belonged to individuals in separate residences on the property.
No new information on the attacks has been released as the CCSO awaits forensic reports from the DNA samples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.