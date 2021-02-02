NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing several charges after he was found in possession of drugs at a local bank on Friday, Jan. 29.
Newport Police officials identified the male as Jerry Jones, 57, Lennon Circle. Jones was charged with possession of schedule II (two counts), possession of schedule IV, possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence and violation of implied consent.
On Friday, Jan. 29, Patrolman Justin Shelton said he was dispatched to Newport Federal Bank concerning a male subject who was kicking the door. Upon arrival, officers located Jones driving his vehicle in circles around the parking lot.
At that time, officers stopped Jones in order to speak with him.
When questioned what he was doing, Jones, who was reportedly irate, said the bank took $400 from him.
According to the report, Jones had slurred speech and he was unable to maintain his balance.
Officers administered a field sobriety test to Jones and he performed poorly on all tests given. Jones was then placed under arrest.
During a pat down search of his person, officers located a black case that contained several narcotics, suspected marijuana and one gram of suspected methamphetamine. The narcotics were identified as Oxycodone and Diazepam.
A red pipe was also located.
Jones was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking
