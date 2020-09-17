NEWPORT—A Kentucky man reported his vehicle was stolen to the Newport Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 14.
Officers were dispatched to Kenjo Market concerning the stolen vehicle.
Patrolman Michael Robey spoke with the owner of the vehicle, identified as Coty McDaniel, 28, Owensboro, KY, who said as he entered his vehicle, a white male suspect approached him and demanded the keys to the vehicle.
McDaniel reported he did not initially give the suspect the keys, but the male then threatened to stab him.
McDaniel then surrendered the keys.
Later that day, officers located the stolen 1999 Ford truck abandoned on Warford Road.
The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.