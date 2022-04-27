Today is the final day of Early Voting in Cocke County for the May Republican Primary. Data released by the Election Commission shows that 3,630 county residents have voted so far.
Wednesday, April 26, saw the highest number to date with 390 ballots cast. The number of Absentee Ballots submitted continues to rise with 113 having been returned to the Election Commission.
Residents can vote from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at 157 Western Plaza Dr. Voters who wait until Election Day, May 3, to vote must vote at their assigned polling places, from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Election Day.
