NEWPORT — On Nov. 9, Cocke County Sheriff Office deputies were sent to Jessica Way in reference to an alleged overdose. Dispatch advised deputies it was a 36-year-old man who was unresponsive.
When Dep. Rodney Hazelwood arrived on the scene, a woman advised deputies it was her son. He was identified as Jeremy Clarence Mantooth, of Vinson Hollow Road, Bybee. She told deputies that he took off running toward a wooded area and that he was naked with a needle sticking out of his leg, according to the sheriff’s department report.
Deputies walked toward the wooded area to attempt to locate Mantooth and to check on his welfare. They saw him in the woods wearing only a long-sleeved blue shirt. Deputies yelled at him and advised him to stop, but the report indicates that he kept running through the woods.
The deputies then took off running after Mantooth, and observed him fall down a hill. When officers reached Mantooth, he was reported to be lying on his belly, having slurred speech, and appeared to be going in and out of consciousness, the report indicates.
Dep. Hazelwood administered 4 mg of Narcan in Mantooth’s left nostril, and after a couple of minutes, Mantooth was able to stand up and with the help of deputies, walked out of the woods. Pants were retrieved for Mantooth, and Mantooth put them on before being transported back to the residence to be checked by EMS.
The mobile home park manager advised deputies she needed to speak with them, and told them that Mantooth did not live at the residence and she wanted him banned from the property. After deputies confirmed that Mantooth did not live at the residence, they advised Mantooth that he was being trespassed and he could not be back on the property.
