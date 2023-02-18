A Newport resident addressed the Newport City Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) during the monthly meeting on Tuesday evening with concerns about the possibility of a halfway house in a residential neighborhood.
Sharon Manning told the BMA that her concerns were about a piece of property off Graham Street that belongs to Newport Church of God, which is located off Old Knoxville Highway. She said that she was made aware of the plans for the property when her son approached the church’s minister to offer to purchase the property in question. Her son was told that the church intended to build a halfway house on the property to accommodate 12 men who have drug addictions.
“I believe we do have a need for that service, but I do not believe a halfway house should be put in the middle of a residential neighborhood,” Manning said. “I do not want this in my neighborhood. This is a neighborhood with single parents, elderly residents and single women.”
She supplied the BMA with demographics regarding a 250-yard area of the neighborhood and also presented them with a petition that contained about 50 signatures of individuals in the neighborhood who did not want a halfway house in the residential area.
“We are a residential community. We are not zoned for business, and 12 men are not a single-family household,” she added. “I believe in what the church is trying to do, and I believe Cocke County does need these facilities. We just don’t need them in residential areas.”
She said that the halfway house would be used to house Tennessee Jail Chemical Addiction Program (TNJCAP) participants, which is a step program for those who have drug addictions after they are released from jail. They go through all the steps then graduate from the program.
“Everyone that I have talked with in the city government seems to know nothing about these plans,” Manning said. It was pointed out one halfway house has already been put in behind CVS off Mulberry Street and Prospect Avenue.
She and Jan Brooks both indicated that they had driven by the facility off Mulberry Street at different hours of day and night to see the gates open, no security or police presence, and a lot of traffic.
“If it is a halfway house, treat it like one. There should be rules and regulations. Residents should not come and go as they please at all hours,” Manning said. “You all would not want this in your neighborhood, so I ask you to please stop it.”
Mayor Roland Dykes, III, said that he was not aware of the plans for a halfway house in the residential area.
City Administrator James Finchum said that he was not aware of the plans until Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger told him about it after someone had brought it to her attention.
“As soon as I was made aware of the situation, I started looking into it. And you are right, we cannot have this in a residential area,” said Finchum.
He said that he met with Joe Hembree from the church and explained that a halfway house could not be constructed in the residential area. He also informed them that for a halfway house, the building would have to be fully equipped with sprinklers, which Hembree said would be cost prohibitive.
Finchum said that the church will continue to build on the property, but instead will build a single-family home that can be used by families displaced by fires or other situations.
“We were also made aware of the facility behind CVS at that time, and I pointed out that it is a commercial district. Halfway houses are allowed in commercial districts when they abide with the requirements and guidelines,” he said.
Community Development Director Gary Carver had been contacted about a halfway house, and those inquiring had been told that they were not permitted in residential areas.
Carver said that the property behind CVS had been in discussion before, but there were no permits filed. “Technically, it could be argued that it would not be allowed on Mulberry behind CVS because of its location,” said Carver. “It was also done without the proper permits.”
Manning pointed out there is another location, which is located in the county, and that is the former Scott McClure home at Splashaway Road and New Cave Church Road.
Addressing Manning, Finchum said, “I think we have resolved your problem. The discussion with the church representative was amicable. They did question the location near CVS, which is something that we will have to deal with.”
Newport Fire Chief Jeremy Shelton said that the halfway house is required to have an occupancy permit and sprinkler system, and they have not responded to requests regarding the facility behind CVS. Since those are state requirements, the state has been notified of the situation.
“We appreciate our citizens for bringing this to our attention,” Dykes said. “We need to be told things.”
