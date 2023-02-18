Halfway house near CVS

Citizens have reported that there is a halfway house in the building behind CVS off Mulberry Street near Prospect Avenue. Questions arose because there are state requirements for such facilities.

A Newport resident addressed the Newport City Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) during the monthly meeting on Tuesday evening with concerns about the possibility of a halfway house in a residential neighborhood.

Sharon Manning told the BMA that her concerns were about a piece of property off Graham Street that belongs to Newport Church of God, which is located off Old Knoxville Highway. She said that she was made aware of the plans for the property when her son approached the church’s minister to offer to purchase the property in question. Her son was told that the church intended to build a halfway house on the property to accommodate 12 men who have drug addictions.

