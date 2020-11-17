NEWPORT—The City of Newport has demolished its first blighted building.
After a lengthy process of trying to work with the property owner to clean up the property located at 515 Clifton Heights, the condemned building has been removed.
Chad Burchette won the contract with the lowest bid and quickly cleared the property.
According to city officials, the house had been an eyesore and point of complaints in the neighborhood for some time.
The city tried to work with the property owner to restore the property, but was unable to make that happen.
City officials said, “We hope this sends a message to the property owners of Newport that we will no longer tolerate unsafe and blighted properties.
“We want our town to be a safe and pleasant place to live and raise our families.”
