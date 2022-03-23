Two of the tentatively planned expenditures using the county’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds were approved by commissioners during the recent County Legislative Body meeting.
Commissioners voted to allocate $2 million of the $6.9 million total toward a county building project. Once constructed, plans call for multiple county offices to move into the structure that will also be used for meetings and storage space.
Additionally, the vote to approve the project included a stipulation that any ARP funds not committed to projects associated with the spending plan, will go to the Highway Department’s capital projects budget line for paving.
The second item approved involved the County Health Department. The state has a large pool of grant funds available to renovate health department buildings across Tennessee. Commissioners voted to allocate $116,400 toward the grant to receive nearly $500,000 in repairs to Cocke County’s building.
