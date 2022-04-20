NEWPORT—The Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the grand opening of Love’s Travel Stop. Members of the public, Love’s representatives and city officials joined in the celebration in welcoming the newest business to the west end of Newport.
Lucas Graham, Economic Development Director for Cocke County, was first to speak to the large crowd gathered for the event. Graham was excited to see the long awaited opening of Love’s.
“This is a fantastic occasion, and we have all been waiting a while to have a ribbon-cutting for this,” Graham said. We’ve persevered through a pandemic and tons of obstacles, but here we are today and I am so excited.
“This is a process that started about two and a half years ago when Love’s Real Estate VP Rick Shuffiled reached out to my office and said they were interested in this location. We had some infrastructure problems, but the state helped with that and we got a TIF (tax increment financing) program passed for Love’s. I could not be more excited. This is a fantastic company, and a fantastic addition to our community.”
Jerry Barger, District Manager of Love’s Travel Stop, gave a brief overview of Love’s operations across the country. There are currently 551 stores across 41 states. Barger oversees eight of those locations, six in Tennessee, one in Virginia and one in Kentucky. He said the company is marching toward 1,000 stores in the U.S.
There was initial concern about staffing for Newport’s store, but Barger said this location has exceeded expectations.
“It’s a great day to be here in Newport, Tennessee, and we are all super excited,” Barger said. “This is one of my first ribbon cutting ceremonies. It looks to me like we have an outstanding turn out.
“We came in here and opened and have been waiting for this for quite a bit. We’ve hired 102 employees after we were initially concerned about staffing this location. We came out of the gate swinging pretty hard and did a really good job with this location. We didn’t know it was going to do as well as it has out of the gate, especially in the restaurant with Petro’s.
“The great thing about Love’s is we pride ourselves on being clean and friendly. We also pride ourselves on giving back to the community. We’re glad that all of you are here, and hopefully we do a great job of serving each of you.”
Every Love’s location sets aside a certain dollar amount each year to give back to the community. Although the Newport location has only been open for a short amount of time, the company has already made their first contribution. Members of the local volunteer fire departments were on hand to receive a $2,000 donation.
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger spoke at the event thanking Love’s for bringing so many opportunities to the area.
“We are very grateful that you all were able to locate here,” Ottinger said. “We love that you are here giving additional opportunities for employment and restaurant options. One of the things that I love, because the volunteer fire departments are near and dear to me, is that you came straight in giving back to this community. Thank you for choosing us and locating here.”
Roland “Trey” Dykes, III, City of Newport Mayor, echoed Ottinger’s sentiments about Love’s decision to come to Newport. He further added that this is one of the most impressive locations he has seen.
“In my prior career I used to travel quite a bit, and I’ve been to quite a few Love’s around the southeast,” Dykes said. “I think this is the most impressive one I’ve ever been to. I went in and spoke to a couple of your employees over the past couple weeks, and they have been very helpful and very gracious. We are very grateful that you are here and for what you have done for the community.”
Barger introduced several members of the Love’s team that will lead the Newport operation. The General Manager is Wendy Deese, Restaurant Manager is Devan Brooks and Angie Fritz serves as the Fresh Foods Manager.
The restaurant portion of Love’s is currently open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., but Barger said plans call for food to be served 24/7 in the not so distant future.
As another way of giving back, Love’s provides all firefighters, EMS workers, police officers and military members with free fountain drinks or coffee. They are also eligible to receive a 50% discount on purchases made at Petro’s, Chester’s or Godfather’s Pizza.
