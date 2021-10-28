Be visible. Light-colored clothing or costumes provide the best visibility to motorist. If unavailable, try adding reflective material or tape to costumes to increase visibility. Giving your child a glow stick or flashlight to carry also increases their chances of seeing and being seen by drivers.
Cross the street responsibly. Cross using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look both ways before crossing the street and keep an eye on the road while are you are crossing. Remind your child to not cross the street mid-block or run out between parked cars in neighborhoods.
Don’t walk distracted. Save the social media updates for before or after you go trick-or-treating. Avoid checking your phone while walking or supervising children.
Stay on sidewalks. If no sidewalks are available, always walk facing traffic and stay as far to the left of the roadway as possible.
