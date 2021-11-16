On Saturday, November 13, deputies were dispatched to the area of Green Meadow Road in reference to three vehicles blocking the roadway. They observed a Ford Explorer, Chevy van and a Monte Carlo in the roadway with a male standing outside the vehicles and a female sitting in the driver’s seat of the Monte Carlo.
As deputies approached the female, identified as Brandi Ellison, she allegedly put the vehicle in reverse and backed up about 25 feet from where they were standing. Deputy Tim Snapp chased the vehicle until Ellison stopped. Ellison was then asked to step out of the vehicle.
Deputies learned that Ellison had five active warrants for her arrest as well as a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Ellison was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail. She faces charges of Failure to Appear, Probation Violation and Driving While License Revoked.
