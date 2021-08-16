Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order Monday letting parents opt their children out of coronavirus-related mask mandates in K-12 schools, after a few school districts issued mask requirements for students and others.
With the move, Lee also said he will not call the broad special legislative session requested by Republican House lawmakers to limit the authority of local officials to make rules aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, which has seen a resurgence in Tennessee through the delta variant.
All 73 Republicans in the state House signaled their support for the special session last week, and a handful of school board meetings have become contentious as some parents fight mask mandates for their children. But the Senate's Republican leader, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, had said he trusts locally elected school boards to decide on COVID-19 health rules for schools.
McNally on Monday called Lee's order an "appropriate compromise that strikes a proper balance between freedom and public health."
