NEWPORT—When she was born June 24, 1924, her parents christened her Margaret Louise, but her older sister quickly dubbed her ‘Dolly,’ a name that she answered to for nearly 96 years.
Newport’s beloved Margaret Louise ‘Dolly’ Harville died late Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home following a lengthy period of declining health. Although in frail health for the past several years, she continued to delight in family and friends and retained a remarkable memory.
She was the younger of two daughters born to Eugene and Hazel Marie (Carty) Ottinger and lived most of her life in the Eastport section of Newport in ‘Frog Pond.’
Her father drove a truck for Williams Oil Company and she and her sister often tagged along in the ‘Gulf truck’ as he made deliveries throughout the county.
She enjoyed a happy childhood and recently recalled the fact that her family was one of the first in the neighborhood to have a television. “Everyone flocked to our house to watch wrestling!”
She and her sister, Eugenia (Jeanie) attended Newport Grammar School where one of their favorite teachers was their aunt Beulah Ottinger. Later they entered Central (Cocke County) High School where Dolly was active in many school-related activities, including the senior play, the May Pole celebration, and all sorts of hijinks. Her partner-in-crime in those days was dear friend Edith Clevenger.
World War II was underway when she graduated from high school in June of 1942 and she spent that summer with friends, frequenting the Promise Land resort, which was located between Newport and Chestnut Hill. While there one day with her boyfriend of the time, she was introduced to her future husband, Homer Harville. After a whirlwind courtship, the couple married in December of 1942, shortly before he was drafted into the United States Army. For a time, Dolly lived with him at various military bases, including Tullahoma and Daytona Beach, but after his deployment, she returned to Newport.
Quickly landing a job at Oak Ridge Laboratory, Dolly went to work doing her part for the war effort.
Following the war and birth of the couple’s only child, a daughter Beverly, Dolly found herself in the role of a single mother. Again she returned to Newport and went to work at the rather young Newport Utilities. At the time, the company was headquartered in City Hall (now the Newport Police Department).
For over 40 years, Dolly worked for NU in the accounting department, developing lifelong friendships with her co-workers, including Mildred Carrell and Jackie Lewis. In those pre-computer days, Dolly was known for her accuracy and precision.
Dolly also served her community as an active member of the Newport Business Women’s Club, holding several offices.
She once described herself as a “member of the family of God.” In her last years, she became a member of First United Methodist Church.
Well into her 80s and early 90s, she continued to enjoy short trips. She loved her red lipstick, a bit of bling, and being “prettied up” to receive the dozens of friends and family who dropped by her Lincoln Avenue home for cake and ice cream on the spacious porch. Nothing delighted her more than a bit of friendly gossip, a slightly racy joke, or listening as her daughter and friends gathered around the grand piano for a singalong.
When honored by the Newport Plain Talk’s series “90 and Above,” she named man’s landing on the moon as the greatest achievement she had witnessed during her life. She also sent the following advice to the younger generations: “Be happy and wear a smile. Count your blessings for God is good.”
No services are planned.
Manes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
