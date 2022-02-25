NEWPORT—With prices to carry TV programming growing year after year, Newport Utilities is considering a move away from the service for its customers.
NU General Manager Michael Williford spoke to the board of directors Tuesday morning about the possibility of sunsetting the NUConnect TV service by December 31, 2022.
Williford said the ever increasing prices have put NU in an impossible situation.
“We have to continually negotiate TV pricing to carry the signal that gets passed along to the end user. The margins keep going down and we can’t come in every time they want to raise things a few cents and ask for a rate increase,” Williford said.
“We can’t compete with big national guys because they have large agreements. We have entered a cooperative to get better pricing, but in meetings I’ve had with local broadband provider groups, they’re all looking to get out of it (TV) over the next few years.”
NU’s contract is set to expire at the end of 2022, which will result in a new round of negotiations with providers if service is continued. Due to limited availability of settop boxes, NU does not currently provide TV to new customers. Williford told the board TV is no longer profitable for NU and many other utilities providers.
“We’re looking at cutting off TV service at the end our our contract. A vote isn’t needed today, but we need you guys to start thinking about how you feel about doing that.
“We haven’t connected new TV customers due to the issues with buying new settop boxes. TV is not a profitable area at this point in time and the only way to get that money back is to charge the customer.”
Williford said a decision should be made around budget time, which will give board members a few months to consider things. Those grandfathered into NU’s “triple play” would see a slight discount when and if TV service is eliminated.
Statistics provided by NU shows that 127 video subscribers have been lost since the beginning of the fiscal year. Twenty of those have been lost since the start of the new calendar year.
With more people turning to streaming services provided through the internet, board chairman Craig Wild said eliminating the TV service may be a good idea.
“When people get the internet they usually sign up for whatever streaming service they want,” Wild said. “They can basically watch anything through that service. I think this is a smart move to look at and be proactive about, especially if you can put more money into internet itself.”
The board did take action on a request made by VP of Operations and Technology, Chris Calhoun. Calhoun spoke on the need to order materials now for four major projects that will be undertaken during 2023.
Due to scarcity of materials, Calhoun said the time to order things is now.
“Supply chain issues continue to work against us so we’re looking to order early for the major projects we have in fiscal year 2023,” Calhoun said. “We need to order now for the materials to hopefully be here by the fall. We don’t know when or if things are going to get worse so we want to get our order in now.”
The major projects include phase two of the Industrial Road water main project, replacement of cast iron pipe on 25/70 that feeds Dandridge bulk water, connecting water tanks in Del Rio to Parrottsville via Alex Chapel Road and replacement of the main water line on Greasy Cove Road.
Total cost of the needed materials for all four projects totals more than $658,000. Board members approved the purchase request unanimously from three separate providers. They also reviewed financial statements for December and January, which were also approved. Board members will meet again on Tuesday, March 22 at 10:30 p.m.
