President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.
Citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, Putin issued a directive to increase the readiness of Russia's nuclear weapons, raising fears that the invasion of Ukraine could boil over into nuclear war, whether by design or mistake.
Amid the mounting tensions, Western nations said they would buy and deliver weapons for Ukraine, including Stinger missiles for shooting down helicopters and other aircraft, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office announced plans for a meeting with a Russian delegation at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border.
