Bewley’s Chapel, which is on the Riverview Circuit, disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church on Saturday. The churches on the circuit include Bewley’s Chapel, Bruner’s Grove, Fowler’s Grove, O&S Chapel, Oven Creek and Warrensburg.
KNOXVILLE — The Holston Annual Conference met in a special called session Saturday at Central United Methodist Church in Knoxville. They worshipped together as a body of 842 local churches before voting to allow 264 churches to leave the United Methodist Church.
Several local churches, which were part of the Mountain View District, were among those that left the denomination. There were 945 members and guests at the meeting. Among those attending were representatives of both remaining and departing churches.
The churches had expressed their intent to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church in accordance with Paragraph 2553 of The United Methodist Book of Discipline. Upon review of the disaffiliation agreements and supporting evidence by the Conference Board of Trustees, the following churches in the Mountain View District had their disaffiliation agreements ratified by the Holston Annual Conference:
Antioch
Beeler’s
Bewley’s Chapel
Bogart
Bruner’s Grove
Burchfield Memorial
Bybee
Central Bean
Chestnut Grove
Dotson’s Campground
Ebenezer
Economy
Edward’s Chapel
First, White Pine
Fowlers Grove
Glendale
Harrogate
Hills Union
Hunt’s Chapel
Joppa UMC
Lawson’s Chapel
Liberty Hill
Love’s Memorial
McCampbells
Midway
Mooresburg
Mosheim Central
Mt. Carmel, Mosheim
Mt. Hebron
Mt. Hope
Mt. Pisgah
Mt. Zion, Afton
Mt. Zion, Dandridge
Mt. Sinai
New Tazwell
Noe’s Chapel
O&S Chapel
Oakland
Ottway
Oven Creek
Persia
Pine Grove
Pleasant Valley
Romeo
Seahorn
Shady Grove
Shiloh
Sneedville
St. Clair
Strawberry Plains
Talley’s Chapel
Trinity — Morristown
Warrensburg
Weems Chapel
Wesley’s Chapel
Whittenburg
The meeting also included the kickoff of a visioning and prayer campaign for the future of Holston Conference, which has 578 remaining churches in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and North Georgia.
“It is a poignant day as our disaffiliating churches and withdrawing pastors have played an important role in the lives of those of us continuing in The United Methodist Church,” said Bishop Debra Wallace Padgett, resident bishop. “Our conference vote today ratifying disaffiliations will not change the impact these pastors and churches have had on us.”
The decision of some “traditionalist” congregations to separate from the denomination was triggered by long conflict over issues around human sexuality and other matters. A church law expiring at the end of 2023, “paragraph 2553,” allows U.S. congregations to exit with property if they also meet other financial and procedural requirements, a press release from the Holston Conference pointed out.
There have been 2,095 U.S. congregations that have withdrawn from The United Methodist Church since 2019, representing about seven percent of United Methodist churches in the U.S., according to the denomination’s news media.
With the disaffiliations approved Saturday, total Holston Conference membership will drop from 148,580 to 117,378, representing 21 percent of members who are departing the denomination, said the Rev. Tim Jones, Holston communications director.
