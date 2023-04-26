Riverview Circuit

Bewley’s Chapel, which is on the Riverview Circuit, disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church on Saturday. The churches on the circuit include Bewley’s Chapel, Bruner’s Grove, Fowler’s Grove, O&S Chapel, Oven Creek and Warrensburg.

 PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH

KNOXVILLE — The Holston Annual Conference met in a special called session Saturday at Central United Methodist Church in Knoxville. They worshipped together as a body of 842 local churches before voting to allow 264 churches to leave the United Methodist Church.

Several local churches, which were part of the Mountain View District, were among those that left the denomination. There were 945 members and guests at the meeting. Among those attending were representatives of both remaining and departing churches.

