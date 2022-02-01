For the past 22 years, Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service (SCHAS) of Cocke County has hosted the Cocke County Citizenship Award, a fundraiser event that honors a leader in the community.
SCHAS was unable to have the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SCHAS Cocke County Advisory board and past honorees nominated Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes, III to be honored in September 2021.
However, due to a surge in the COVID virus that struck the county hard, the event has been rescheduled to Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Carson Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to being the Mayor of Newport, Mayor Dykes’ civic work includes Newport Utilities Board, East Tennessee Development District, East Tennessee Human Resource Agency, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Newport Kiwanis Club, Tanner Preservation Alliance, Tennessee Picnic Association has served the Cocke County community.
”It is indeed a great honor and privilege to have been selected as the SCHAS Citizen of the Year. This honor has been awarded to so many outstanding citizens in our county, that it is difficult for me to imagine myself in their company,” Dykes said about being nominated for the award.
