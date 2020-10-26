COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County COVID-19 Task Force meets weekly to discuss and act on a range of topics and issues that affect our community as related to the COVID-19 Pandemic. As with other counties in Tennessee and around the country, we have not been immune to the disease or its destructive power.
With 1,058 confirmed cases since March 20, 2020 and 14 Cocke County deaths, we have a slightly better mortality rate than the national average but ask anyone who has lost a loved one to this disease and that statistic is of little comfort. We can do better!
Your County Task Force is made up of elected and appointed officials from both Cocke County and Newport City. We are your family, friends, and neighbors. We have been serving you since March 18, 2020 because we wanted to ensure the safety and well-being of every citizen. Observations of recent weeks have concerned us and with the holidays and indoor sporting events directly ahead we wanted to issue this statement for the benefit of all.
Possibly from a perceived low mortality rate, the fluid and evolving information being disseminated from state and national authorities, or a desire to return to a degree of normalcy, we suspect that as a county we have become complacent, relaxed or both when it comes to the safe practices associated with protecting ourselves and each other from this disease. We can afford neither and are asking for your vigilance and kind support.
We do not wish to debate the effectiveness of a mask mandate but would like to point out that wearing a mask has proven effective. Keeping your hands clean and observing a good social distance from others is equally important. Regardless of how the symptoms, incubation period, or general information change, these are the practices that have stood the test of time and just make good sense.
As we are on the cusp of flu season, there is legitimate concern for the physical and mental health of every person in Cocke County. In the coming days and weeks, you may be hearing what state and federal government, or health officials will be recommending when it comes to how we celebrate our holidays.
Mayor Ottinger has made it clear that she will not mandate a citizen’s personal choices or how they live, worship, work, or celebrate the significant events of their lives. We wish to urge and in fact plead with every citizen to wear a mask in public, keep your hands clean, sanitize surfaces and frequently touched areas at home and work, and as you are able please observe a safe distance from one another.
With the kind cooperation of everyone living and visiting Cocke County we can and will get through these trying times and come out stronger as a community.
