The Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) will be available to offer counseling services for existing or potential small business owners and entrepreneurs.
On the first Tuesday of every month a counselor will be available by appointment at the Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce office. The next available counseling session will be Tuesday, November 9.
The TSBDC is a network of professional business consultants with 14 centers, one Affiliate Office and one Online Center throughout the State of Tennessee. The TSBDC prides itself on providing expert business advice to all types of businesses whether you are a manufacturer, retailer, services provider, or a professional; they are here to help you help yourself.
