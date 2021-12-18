NEWPORT—A very special guest recently visited students at Northwest Elementary. Teacher Lula Jean Hartsell introduced her class to Julie Van Campen, an Integrated Science Instrument Module (ISIM) Systems Engineer with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Van Campen also serves as the Deputy Commissioning Manager for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).
During her visit she discussed the nearly two decades of work that has been put into the JWST from initial idea and construction, to its pending launch.
The telescope stands three stories tall and weighs approximately 13,700 pounds. Scientist and engineers from 14 countries and 29 states have poured 40 million hours into building the device that will be the successor to the Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes.
Van Campen said the Webb telescope will use its collecting power to assess infrared and mid-infrared wavelengths with unprecedented resolution. Webb’s technology will allow scientists to explore every phase of cosmic history, from within our solar system, to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe.
The launch has been delayed in recent days, but NASA hopes to send the telescope into space during the morning hours of Christmas Eve. The Webb will travel one million miles before it reaches its destination in orbit around the sun in line with Earth. This orbit will allow Webb’s sunshield to always face the sun, Earth and moon, blocking their heat and light from reaching the telescope’s heat-sensitive optics.
It will take Webb 30 days to get to the Lagrange 2 point, where the sun and Earth’s gravitational pull balances the force needed for the telescope to move with them.
Van Campen said it will take the telescope several weeks to complete the unfolding process, as it has been packed into a capsule to ready it for launch. During that time it will also complete all the necessary calibrations needed to start collecting images to send back to Earth. The entire process will take six months to complete.
Van Campen answered all of the students’ questions about space and the JWST project, while also giving them a brief lesson on telescope types and orbital mechanics. The thought process of each student was of particular interest to Van Campen.
“I love doing things like this because it’s so much fun. The questions that the children had were amazing,” Van Campen said.
It’s really interesting to see what peaks each of their interests. One minute they’re interested in space suits and then they moved on to stars and the sun. Their questions are completely boundless.”
Van Campen said walking the class through the complete build process of the JWST gives them a better understanding of the work that NASA does and the goals they’re trying to accomplish. She said providing visuals and talking about the telescope is just as important as reading about it in a textbook.
“One student had to walk through the entire process to realize we are doing all of this just to look at stars,” Van Campen said. “Once he put everything together in terms of why it was built, what it looks like and how it will be used it changed things. He may not have put all that together just looking at a textbook.”
Van Campen said that STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) classes are important, but that shouldn’t be the only things a child focuses on. She said it is important for them to pursue their passions no matter what they may be.
“The most important thing they can do is not give up on themselves too early. Maybe they didn’t do great in math, science or writing in fifth grade or even eleventh grade, but that doesn’t mean that they’re bad at it,” Van Campen said.
“A child needs to learn to be patient and decide that they’re going to do something with their life. Wherever that decision takes them is where they should go. Follow what is interesting and they’ll find themselves doing what they want to. There is all different walks of life and they are all amazing.”
According to her NASA bio, Van Campen has held a Lead Systems Engineering position since 2012. Her involvement with the Webb project extends back to 2003 when she joined the team as a Integration and Testing systems engineer. Van Campen has spent the majority of her JWST tenure as ISIM’s Instrument Systems Engineer on both the NIRCam and NIRSpec instruments.
She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University and Johns Hopkins University.
In her spare time, she works as a volunteer park ranger for the Maryland Park Service maintaining trails, buildings and other structures. She enjoys backpacking and is currently working on hiking the Appalachian trail in sections.
