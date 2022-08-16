NEWPORT—A tied race for the commissioner seat for District 3, Seat 2 will be put on the November ballot in a runoff election. The County Legislative Body (CLB) was told they could either vote and appoint someone to fill the seat, or they could vote for a run-off election to be held.
Cocke County Attorney Melissa Gossman explained that CLB had 120 days to fill the seat. A November runoff election would fill seat within that time frame.
Commissioner Terry Dawson, who is seeking his third term, was challenged by Tracy Stepp, who has never held political office. Both Dawson and Stepp tied with 420 votes each. A provisional ballot cast in the district was hoped to resolve the matter, but the voter did not cast a vote for the seat in question.
Commissioner Norman Smith, who also serves the third district, said that the tie vote put him in a “precarious position.” He said most people he had spoken with in the district were in favor of a runoff election and he believed putting it on the ballot was a fair way to handle it.
Commissioner Pete Bright asked if Commissioner Dawson would continue to fill the seat until the November election decided who would fill the vacancy. Gossman said no, that the seat would remain vacant until the election. The new county mayor and commissioners take office in September.
Commissioner Gayla Blazer made the motion to resolve the tie in a runoff election. Her motion received a second by Commissioner Forest Clevenger. A roll call vote was held. Three commissioners were absent, Dawson passed, and the rest voted in favor of resolving the tie with a runoff election.
