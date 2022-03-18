NEWPORT—The Newport Economic Development Commission plans to apply for several grant funding opportunities in the near future, according to Cocke County Partnership President Lucas Graham. At the EDC’s meeting on Thursday, Graham shared that the Industrial Development Board (IDB) has plans to apply for the Spring 2022 TNECD Site Development Grant and the ARC Site Development Grant, and the TVA InvestPrep Grant, all for the Smoky Mountain Innovation Park.
With the board’s approval, the Partnership submitted the paperwork for the TNECD grant on Friday, and the other grants are scheduled to “fit into a puzzle, so to speak,” according to Graham. He assured the board that the IDB continues to seek further grant-funding opportunities for the park and other project areas.
Graham also shared that the ConAgra site has received 20 unique inquiries from companies and brokers, but that the buildings wouldn’t be vacant for another few months, listing May as the earliest target.
In the Cocke County Partnership Meeting that directly followed, the Chamber of Commerce dropped Conagra as a member, effective as of March 10.
The Partnership Board was presented the findings from their 2020-21 audit, prepared by Pugh & Company, P.C. The only notable finding in the audit was a “material weakness” in regards to segregation of duties caused by limited staff. Jennifer Ellison assured the board that, with recent expansion of staffing, the issue has since been addressed.
Reports from Linda Lewanski, County Tourism Director, included the purchase of an outdoor, weatherproof brochure rack for the Visitors Center, and the recent completion of the Litter Index for Keep Cocke County Beautiful. Lewanski noted that there was only a slight increase in the Litter Index from last year.
Chamber of Commerce Director Lynn Ramsey reported that this year’s Rhythm on the River is on track, with all five bands officially booked. The concerts start on June 2. Ramsey also shared the details of a Customer Service Seminar scheduled for April 13 for businesses to “sharpen up our customer service skills for the coming tourism season.”
The boards are scheduled to meet again on April 21.
