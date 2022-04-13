The Cocke County Government will hold a public meeting on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Chancery court room located in the Annex building at 360 East Main Street Newport, Tennessee.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss potential funding for recovery housing and expected funding through the 2022 Community Development Block Grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.