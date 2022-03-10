During the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation’s 100th annual convention at Franklin’s Cool Springs Marriott, Cocke County Farm Bureau was recognized for reaching the most prestigious standards possible in membership, programs and teamwork.
"This is the first time Cocke County Farm Bureau has ever received the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation’s Pinnacle Award," stated Board President Bettye Carver.
"It took all the Board of Directors, Farm Bureau Women, Young Farmers & Ranchers, our Board Secretary, our Insurance Agents, and Customer Service Representatives working together to achieve this accomplishment. The Farm Bureau Board represents the 'Voice of Agriculture' in all the counties across the state, continued Carver.
"Our Insurance Agents meets the needs for farmers, homeowner, property, auto, life and health coverage in each county. It takes all of us working together day in and out to serve our county. We were very honored to receive this award!"
The Pinnacle Partnership Award is the highest recognition a county Farm Bureau may receive. It is evidenced by the cooperation between volunteer leaders, agents and staff.Cocke County Farm Bureau is to be commended for their hard work and well-earned success over the past year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.