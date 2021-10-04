Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food, and friendliest beaver, broke ground on its new travel center in Sevierville, Tennessee.
Located at exit 407 off Interstate 40, Buc-ee’s Sevierville will be the largest travel center in the world. The Sevierville outpost will occupy more than 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go.
The new travel center will also feature a state-of-the-art car wash, along with the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years.
