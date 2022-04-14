The Cocke County Farm Bureau Board selected Eric Ellison as the 2021-2022 Outstanding Agriculture Educator. Ellison received a certificate and gift card from the Cocke County Farm Bureau Board, and a certificate and $100.00 check from the Tennessee Farm Bureau.
Pictured above from left to right are Farm Bureau Board members Warren Bryant, Sherry Frisbee, Board President Bettye Carver presenting certificate and check to Eric Ellison, Board members Lynn Hartsell, Tommy Seehorn and Kent Nease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.