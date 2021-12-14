Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county on December 13. The county case count recently broke 7,700 since the outbreak of the pandemic. In the last seven days, there have been 55 cases reported.
As of December 13, there were 111 active COVID cases in the county. There have been 122 recorded COVID fatalities in the county, with 151 hospitalizations.
In the last seven days, Cocke County has administered an average of 39.7 COVID tests per day, with a 6.1% positive rate.
The county’s vaccination rate is slowly climbing still, with 51.1% of the population having received at least one dose, and 46.42% of the population being fully vaccinated, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Vaccine Data Dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.