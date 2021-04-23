COCKE COUNTY—Members of the Cocke County Emergency Communications District (E-911), meet in person Tuesday afternoon for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The board reviewed the 2020 audit for the organization.
E-911 Director Nancy Hansel was happy to announce the audit revealed no findings for the fiscal year. This marks the seventh straight year the organization has received a clean report.
The 2020 audit was performed virtually with all documentation being scanned and sent to the auditing firm via email.
“We were the guinea pig for this type of audit, and we had to be punctual with all the materials we sent to the auditor,” Hansel said.
“It was a different process than what we are used to, but hopefully things will be more hands on and in person next year.”
Maurice Shults, Newport Police Chief and E-911 board chair, thanked staff members for their hard work in ensuring another finding free audit.
“I want to congratulate the staff for another successful year,” Shults said. “It’s always a high point to have no findings and know we are handling money and daily operations appropriately.”
The board is currently short two members as County Fire Chief Keith Large has retired, and Shalee’ Benson stepped down from her position after she became County Clerk.
Hansel said that two new members will be named to the board by Mayor Crystal Ottinger. The full County Legislative Body will approve the nominees at their May meeting.
The county hopes to have a new fire chief in place at that time.
Many of the county’s first responders have faced a difficult year as they have seen first hand what the Coronavirus can do.
The E-911 office has been closed for several months, and will remain closed to the public to protect the health of dispatchers.
“COVID has touched every life here, some deeper than others,” Shults said.
“I hope people continue to get the vaccine and help us keep our first responders safe. Hopefully we can put all this behind us very soon.”
Director Hansel also gave a brief financial update to board members before the meeting ended.
The board will meet again in June as they hope to approve a new budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
