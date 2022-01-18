COCKE COUNTY—This month, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office focuses the Officer Spotlight on not only one officer, but a group of ladies who have chosen to protect and serve our community.
One could not number the many obstacles they have conquered to work toward their goals. The CCSO is proud of the diversity within the department and thankful for each of them. Every female highlighted is Tennessee POST Certified, several have specialized training and all bring an element of positive change to the workplace.
According to the FBI, females make up approximately 12.5% of all police officers. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is proud to introduce you to their deputies.
Deputy Alison Brooks has been employed by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office since January 2019. She began as an Administrative Assistant, and prior to joining CCSO, she was a crime reporter for the Newport Plain Talk. Brooks holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Emory & Henry College.
She is currently enrolled at Liberty University where she’ll be working towards another Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis on Criminal Psychology. “My ultimate goal in law enforcement is to uphold the motto “Protect & Serve,” Brooks says. “Since moving to Cocke County in 2016, I have loved the Cocke County/Newport community. When I’m not working patrol, you can find me refereeing youth basketball games at the recreation department, finding a new book to read or working out.”
Deputy Miranda Williams has been with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office since November of 2019. She started in the jail and moved to the positions of Bailiff, Civil Process Server and currently serves as a Patrol Deputy. “Since I was a child, I have always had the goal of having a career in law enforcement with a major influence being my grandfather, Roy Shinall who was a Police Officer in Florida for many years before moving to Tennessee to retire as a Fire Marshall,” Williams said. “I was born and raised in the Mountains of Cosby, Tennessee and could not be any more proud of the beauty in the mountains. Outside of work, I mostly care for my animals and work on building up the small farm. My animals currently include a Tennessee Walking Horse named Daisy, two Ball Pythons named William Snakespeare and Hissy Elliot, and two dogs named Athena and Buddy. When I find down time outside of work and chores, I usually draw.” Williams said she is blessed to work in a community that still has faith and passion in supporting law enforcement. She hopes to add to the department’s strength in giving everyone a reason to keep that faith and their support for the CCSO.
Katie Spann started her career in Law Enforcement straight out of high school at the age of eighteen. She worked in the Cocke County Jail for about four and a half years and ranked all the way up to Sergeant. After working in the jail, she applied for and became a Bailiff where she worked over two years. When a School Resource Officer position became available, Spann applied for it knowing it would get her one step closer to where she wanted to be. “I want to be able to help, serve and protect my community, and in doing so, be a positive impact,” Spann said. “I hope to be a strong reinforcement to someone to help get them back on track. My hope is to continue learning, growing and working my way up the system and become the best that I can be for my community.”
Becky Colley, or “the deputy with the dark hair and tattoos,” has proudly served Cocke County since 2017. She is an avid deer hunter and loves the outdoors. “I have been riding horses and rodeo my entire life and East Tennessee is where I intend to always be,” Colley said. “I absolutely love my home and my community which is another reason why I do what I do and serve my county. I raise beef cattle and I am one of the most patriotic people you will ever meet. I love my God, my country, my flag, and all those who have fought for her. I work hard and I’ll always stand up for what I believe.”
Jessica Butler’s dream of becoming a law enforcement officer started when she was just a little girl. In 2008 she graduated for Morristown East High School. She then furthered her education by attending Everest University where she received her Associates Degree and then went on to attend Walden University, completing her Bachelors. “During this time, I was working full time and most importantly, being a mother. I started work at the Cocke County Jail in March of 2018 working my way up to becoming a Corporal and then a Sergeant,” Butler said. “I then attended the Police Academy at Walter State Community College in Greeneville, Tennessee and went on to become a School Resource Officer. I have since moved to a Patrol Officer position where I enjoy working for the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and protecting the citizens of Cocke County.”
This is part of an ongoing series that hopes to familiarize members of the community with the individuals who protect them each day. Look for more information in a future edition of The Newport Plain Talk.
