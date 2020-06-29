NEWPORT—Members of the Cocke County Grand Jury reported a number of criminal charges last week.
Arraignments for those accused by the grand jury will appear in Cocke County Circuit Court before Honorable Judge Carter Moore.
Here is a listing of those accused by the grand jury. Court records do not identify persons by age, address, or occupation and there may be other people with the same, or similar names.
Amy Nicole Allison, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of schedule II with intent to sell, possession of schedule II with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license on March 17, 2019.
Amanda L. Ball, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, possession of a firearm and accessory after the fact on June 26, 2019. Ball was also indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, tampering with evidence, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession drug paraphernalia.
James Ray Ball, charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon involved, evading arrest by foot, obedience to required traffic control device, failure to exercise due care, light law violation, reckless driving, evading arrest by motor vehicle, violation of financial responsibility, no registration, violation of registration law and driving on a suspended license on August 6, 2019. Ball was charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle, vandalism under $1,000, driving on a revoked license, violation of financial responsibility, registration violation, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and theft under $1,000.
Eric Ballard, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, driving on a revoked license and driving while in possession of methamphetamine last August.
Ricky Belles, charged with theft over $2,500. Belles was charged after he reportedly stole a Honda Rancher that belonged to Scott McDonald on November 26, 2019.
Phillip Craig Black, charged with aggravated domestic assault. The charge stems from a February 6 assault on Barbara Black. Black was additionally charged with domestic assault and vandalism over $1,000.
David Brown, charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism on January 17. Brown was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, burglary of a building, criminal trespass (six counts) and burglary of motor vehicle (five counts).
James Brown, charged with theft over $10,000 and burglary. Brown was indicted after evidence proved he stole several items including two Honda Ranchers from Scott MacDonald and Darryl Priden on or about November 3, 2019.
Leah Danielle Burgin, charged with theft under $1,000.
Larry Scott Cashen, charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespass, theft of property over $10,000, failure to maintain traffic lane, failure to yield right of way, evading arrest by motor vehicle, speeding, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, failure to obey traffic control device, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.
Joseph Emanuel Childs, charged with theft under $1,000, burglary and theft over $2,500.
Timmy Clevenger, charged with filing a false report on December 11.
Eric D. Dalton, charged with burglary of auto, vandalism over $1,000, evading arrest by motor vehicle, speeding, failure to exercise due care and driving on a suspended license.
Jeremy Edward Dodge, charged with theft over $2,500 on January 21. According to the indictment, Dodge stole a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado and other items from Storm Click.
Donald Eugene Dover, charged with public indecency, aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000 (two counts) on February 5.
Willie Ray Fox, charged with theft under $1,000, theft over $1,000, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, resist stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
Pebbles Renee Garner, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and resist stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
Willie Green, Jr., charged with child neglect (three counts) and simple possession of marijuana on July 10, 2019.
Jody Bruce Gunter, charged with reckless endangerment on October 20.
James Scott Hall, charged with violation of sex offender registry on March 9.
Ricky Dean Haney, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, prohibited weapons, seatbelt violation and violation of financial responsibility.
Corey Hazelwood, charged with burglary of motor vehicle, resisting arrest, vandalism over $1,000, attempted theft over $2,500 and evading arrest on February 12.
Matthew Hyatt, charged with theft over $2,500 (two counts).
Kenneth Jenkins, charged with aggravated sexual battery (five counts).
Jason Lee Kinser, charged with violation of community supervision and violation of sex offender registry on March 25.
Eric Largue, charged with child neglect (three counts), driving on a suspended license, seatbelt violation, failure to obey traffic control devices, violation of registration law and child restraint law (three counts).
Charlie McMahan, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of Clonazepam, possession of Buprenorphine, possession of Heroin, possession of Fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence on August 1, 2019.
Ernest Miller, charged with violation of sex offender registry (two counts).
Clifford Gardner Morse, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of firearm during commission of dangerous felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal facility on August 20.
Thomas K. Newton, charged with failure to appear.
Joshua Eric Norton, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in December 2017.
Christopher Pabon, charged with improper tag display, theft over $1,000, driving on a revoked license and registration violation on October 20.
Justin Will Patterson, charged with theft over $2,500, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license on February 26.
Mitchell Ray Presnell II, charged with theft of services less than $1,000, driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to use due care and failure to maintain traffic lane.
Jasmine Prevost, rape of child (three counts), aggravated sexual battery (three counts), especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor (three counts) and sexual exploitation of a minor on or about August 9.
Pedro Vargas Reynolds, charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of schedule I with intent to sell, possession of schedule I with intent to deliver, possession of schedule II with intent to sell, possession of schedule II with intent to deliver, driving under the influence and violation of implied consent on December 15.
Trinity D. Sells, charged with burglary and theft over $2,500.
Richard Walter Shelton, charged with violation of sex offender registry and theft over $1,000 (two counts).
Kerry Strickland, charged with burglary and theft under $1,000.
Douglas A. Shropshire, charged with theft over $2,500, theft under $1,000, failure to appear, theft over $2,500, burglary, theft over $2,500, theft under $1,000 and theft over $1,000.
Franklin Ezra Shropshire, charged with failure to use due care, reckless endangerment, evading arrest by motor vehicle, driving on a suspended license, light law violation and failure to appear on July 26.
Juan Nathaniel Solis, charged with theft over $2,500.
Henry Street, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver on August 21.
Jeffery Teague, charged with possession of schedule I with intent to sell, possession of schedule I with intent to deliver, simple possession of schedule IV, simple possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia last May.
Austin Valentine, charged with theft over $10,000 and burglary.
Jacen Eugene Valentine, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of registration law, driving on a suspended license, violation of financial responsibility, tampering with evidence and introduction of contraband into a penal facility last May.
Lekiza Williams, charged with child neglect (three counts), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 10.
