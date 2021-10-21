On October 7, members of the Cocke County Swift Water Rescue (CCSWR) team and Newport City SWR team joined forces to save a woman and four children from the French Broad River.
Joe Esway, Cocke County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director and CCSWR team member, has released the after action report from the event.
Official records indicate the French Broad River was running at 18,200 cubic feet per second (CFS) with an estimated water temperature of 50 degrees on the day of the rescue. No official gauge reading was taken at the rescue site, but the estimated CFS was between 12,000 and 15,000. For comparison, a safe commercial rafting trip will launch at between 1,200 and 2,000 CFS. Raft companies will not launch trips past 10,000 CFS because of the danger involved.
“As successful as the mission was, all action will be reviewed and considered and improvements will be considered to make future rescues more efficient and seamless,” Esway said.
