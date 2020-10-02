NEWPORT—One person was seriously injured following a motorcycle accident on Interstate 40 on Thursday, Oct. 1.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the injured victim as Jon M. Kennon, 51, Bargersville, Indiana. Kennon was airlifted to UT Medical Center for treatment.
On Thursday, several first responders were dispatched Interstate 40 near Mile Marker 440, concerning a motorcycle accident just before 10:30 a.m.
THP Trooper Joshua Roberts learned a group of three motorcycles were traveling East on Interstate 40 when an accident involving two commercial motor vehicles occurred slightly behind the motorcycles.
According to the report, the crash caused Kennon to apply his brakes. A second motorcycle driver, identified as Randall Daum, 68, Decatur, IL, crashed into Kennon.
THP Trooper Roberts said neither motorcycle crashed into another vehicle.
