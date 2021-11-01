The holidays can be the best of times and the worst of times. The hustle and bustle of getting ready for the holidays can be a joy or a pain depending on how you handle it.
UT Extension is providing a program on “Curbing the Christmas Chaos.” The program will be November 19 in Newport. This will be a day of fun! The class will consist of two sessions with the morning session being held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lunch will be on your own from noon to 12:45. The afternoon session will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
The free morning session will cover Food, Finances and Stress.
• Holiday Foods including helpful hints on cutting the fat and calories
• How to budget for the holidays and how to select children’s toys
• How to reduce stress during this busy season
The afternoon session has a $20.00 fee that will cover the expense of three make it and take it crafts. There will also be a canning demonstration making Big Orange Jelly. You must call the Extension office at 423-623-7531 to register. Registration is limited so please register early! If you are registered for the afternoon class you must mail your $20 check to the Extension office.
