The Tennessee Department of Health recently issued a statement announcing they will no longer provide isolation or quarantine clearance letters to individuals, and are discouraging employers and schools from requiring a medical note for clearance to return to work or school after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
The TDH, in their statement, encourages schools and employers instead to provide access to sick leave, remote work, or other accommodations, even without supporting documentation from a doctor or nurse regarding an individual’s need to stay home.
Those who test positive for COVID-19, the announcement stated, may provide documentation of a positive test to show need for exclusion from in-person activities during periods of isolation. Examples of such a document include photos, print-outs of lab results, or a note from the healthcare provider who administered the test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.